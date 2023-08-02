Survey shows: Generation Z is careless when it comes to investments

A new survey shows that Gen Z is risk-averse when it comes to investing. Getty Images / Lana Stock

Generation Z investors are very willing to take risks with their investments. This is the result of a recent survey by the fund company Union Investment. The “WirtschaftsWoche” reported first about it.

The young generation has a fundamentally positive attitude towards investments, but their satisfaction with their own investments is low.

In addition, according to the results, their expertise is significantly lower than that of older generations.

Young investors who belong to Generation Z are very willing to take risks with their investments. This is the result of a recent study by the fund company Union Investment. The “WirtschaftsWoche‘ was the first to report it. According to “WirtschaftsWoche”, 2000 young people who already invest in stocks or funds were interviewed for the study.

read too

Morgan Stanley: 15 Quality Stocks That Will Deliver Stable Earnings Even Through a Volatile Earnings Season

According to this, the young generation has a positive attitude towards investments, but satisfaction with their own investments is noticeably low. More than 50 percent also believe that they are well versed in the subject.

Gen Z are more risk-averse than older generations, but have less investment knowledge

However, this appears to be at odds with the actual expertise of young investors. Because they answered almost all knowledge questions worse than older age groups. At the same time, according to the survey, Generation Z invests more frequently in risky assets such as cryptocurrencies.

Overconfidence coupled with a lack of specialist knowledge apparently leads to frustration and an above-average number of disappointments. A quarter of young investors are not happy with the performance of their own portfolio, as the study showed. And while around 20 percent of older generations are very satisfied with their investments, according to the “WirtschaftsWoche” quote from the survey results, it is just ten percent for Generation Z.

vn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

