Music and cinema are passionate at the 32nd Salobreña Tendencies

In its three decades of existence, the Salobreña Trends festival has always wanted to be that multidisciplinary showcase that refreshes the summers on the coast of Granada from a unique proposal. This year starts with the sisters Maria Jose and Cristina Martinknown as LasDelCine in their already prodigal career as filmmakers. Passionate about music and cinema, they now embody that role that the audiovisual occupies in today’s culture and especially in music. His talk “Music and cinema: combining passions” will be driven by our partner arturo garcia (Coordinator of MondoSonoro Sur) and in it they will talk about their experience as filmmakers and above all about that particular point of connection between both disciplines and that has led them to sign documentaries with excellence such as “20 years and 1 night” by Fito&Fitipaldis, “In Granada it is possible” about the city’s music scene or “The streets are still burning” for the band MClan. Also video clips for Pablo Alborán, Dani Martín, Beret, Coque Malla, Sidecars, Mclan and many more. As short filmmakers, their debut “My brother John” has won more than thirty awards and his second work “Less” filmed last year and starring Pablo Clavijo and Kira Miró is on the same path. In addition to his talk on the 2nd in that wonderful space that is the Paseo de la Iglesia (10 pm), the next day he will premiere his latest musical pearl “Jorge, a journey by Coque Malla” and that will be screened in the Auditorio de la Villa (10 p.m.).

The musical program starts at the weekend. On Friday the 4th in the beautiful Paseo de las Flores, at the foot of the Castle, there will be baby daconte who arrive with Almost perfect (Subterfuge, 2023) under his arm, his new album and the new journey of Mai Meneses. On Saturday the 5th at the Auditorio de la Villa, this cinematic Tendencies closes with a whole crooner from the Granada scene, because García is the solo alias of the leader of 091. Jose Antonio García will be presenting his Out of controlhis third installment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

