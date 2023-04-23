Filmfest Dresden: Collective Neozoon receives Saxon Film Prize

The award, which is endowed with 20,000 euros, is sponsored by the Saxon Ministry of Culture. Minister of Culture Barbara Klepsch (CDU) described the award as recognition of what had already been achieved. At the same time, it should also motivate further creative works.

Golden Riders for “Asterión”, “It’s Raining Frogs Outside” and “Flores del Otro Patio”

The Czech-Slovak co-production “Asterión” by Francesco Montagner was awarded the Golden Rider for the best short film – according to the jury a transformative, disturbing and at the same time beautiful film. The prize for the best animated film in the international competition went to “It’s Raining Frogs Outside” by Maria Estela Paiso from the Philippines.