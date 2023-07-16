Home » Final Fantasy 7: Fans have recreated all of Cloud’s swords from the game
A fan of Final Fantasy 7the original version, made scale copies of all the spade used by Cloud during the game. There are sixteen in total and included is, of course, the iconic Buster Sword.

The Final Fantasy series has sold more than 180 million copies, as recently announced, so it is only natural that it can count on a particularly passionate community. Among the various games, Final Fantasy 7 is certainly the most popular, considering what it represented for Final Fantasy.

Among the distinctive elements are the weapons contested by the characters, each with its own. Cloud is characterized by the use of often large and well-characterized swords. Making such detailed copies couldn’t have been easy for Reddit user Shred-the-Gnarnar, who must have studied the objects down to the smallest detail, considering that he also created the slots for the materia.

Some of these swords also appeared in Final Fantasy VII Remake, although not all of them, obviously, considering that in the original they are scattered throughout the entire adventure.

