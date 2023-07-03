Home » Final works are executed in the new market place in San Juan
The residents of the sector and merchants see one of their main desires crystallized, which was to have suitable and adequate spaces for this activity that stimulates the economy of the parish, generating a considerable economic movement.

The installation of the asphalt layer began in all the transfer areas of the Livestock Marketing Plaza.

According to the planning and execution of the project, this week the installation of the asphalt folder began in all the transfer areas of the Livestock Commercialization Plaza, which is being built in the “El Churo” sector, in the parish of San Juan. There are around 14,500 square meters of asphalt mix that are placed in this space; The work will be delivered by the contractor company for the second half of July.

The new slaughterhouse square consists of two entrance areas, a control terrace, a sentry box, a disinfection curtain, a foot bath and a river bath, two sanitary batteries, a platform for each type of livestock: pigs, sheep, cattle, horses, wild cattle, quarantine area, parking lots for 2,000 vehicles, sales area, food court, administration area and road system. At the main entrance, a speed bump and gutter will be built for the disinfection of animals that enter the slaughterhouse; These works will be completed in approximately 15 days, to be delivered to the Municipality of Riobamba, the contractors highlighted. After several years, the residents of the sector and merchants see crystallized one of their main desires, which was to have suitable and adequate spaces for this commercial activity that boosts the economy of the parish, generating an economic movement that borders on USD 700,000 dollars each week. .

