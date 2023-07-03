Demolizer – Post Necrotic Human

The Danes didn’t only run with experienced thrashers Demolizer open doors almost three years ago. Their debut album, Thrashmageddon, proved to be a strong old-school hit, followed by an equally entertaining EP. That’s exactly where the quartet continues, cranking up the energy level a little further and immediately appearing a bit mangy. „Post Necrotic Human“ serves ten rough neck punches with astonishing precision.

Already the opening title track causes welcome pain. Ben Radtleff lets out a mighty yell, chants the title, then the thing really goes through the roof. Unfiltered brutality, high tempo, a bit of groove in between and puristic Bay Area energy come together. Immediately afterwards, “Fascist State” turns the wheel completely, whereby the precise, mangy solos immediately remain in the cerebellum. Here the lead guitar does a great job, the madness escalates completely. When the frontman finally raises his voice again, he seems poisonous to drooling – a fantastic detail of raging anger.

In two overly long tracks, Demolizer explore the possibility of their musicality. Especially “Killing A Friend” wants to be epic and allows for clear guitars, melodic and yet heavy. The balancing act to the still deliberately unpolished vocals is big, it could certainly have been shorter. “The Butcher” shows how it’s done. If you want something more compact and direct, then the concluding “Warmonger” is the perfect alternative. Thrash in its purest form develops around a very long solo part, as brute as it is riff-heavy. Sometimes it can be so simple.

For the quieter moments, Demolizer still lacks the necessary fine-tuning, but the remaining tracks are so strong that it hardly matters. “Post Necrotic Human” picks up where “Thrashmageddon” left off, relentlessly pushing forward and bent on destruction. A few smaller experiments are dared, partly work, and at the same time show strong qualities. The last riff hasn’t been played here yet, because the Danes bring a lot of potential with them. Lets go on we can do it better.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 07/07/2023

Available through: Mighty Music / Target Records (SPV)

Website: www.demolizerthrash.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DemolizerThrash

