Announcement of Finalists for the 10th “Good Journalists Tell Good Stories” Event

Beijing, October 12, 2023 – The 10th “Good Journalists Tell Good Stories” event selection competition took place from October 10th to 12th in Beijing, and 30 outstanding journalists have been shortlisted for the finals. Today, the China Journalists Association and the National Three Educational Offices announced the list of finalists, which is now open to the public.

During the publicity period, members of society are encouraged to report any concerns regarding journalistic professional ethics or other aspects of the publicity targets to the China Journalists Association and the National Three Educational Offices. This engagement fosters transparency and ensures the event’s integrity.

The public announcement period is from October 12th to October 15th, ending at 24:00 pm. Questions or submissions can be directed to Zhou Congrui, who can be contacted through the following details:

Contact person: Zhou Congrui

Contact number: 13522683690

Email: ldxzbgs402@126.com

The National Three Education Offices aim to address any concerns promptly and ensure a fair and credible event.

Today, the list of finalists for the 10th “Good Journalists Tell Good Stories” event has been unveiled. The competition has brought together exceptional journalists from various media outlets. The finalists, 30 in total, have demonstrated their exceptional storytelling and journalistic skills.

Below is the list of finalists:

– He Jieqiong from People’s Daily

– Gao Wencheng from Xinhua News Agency

– Shachen from China Central Radio and Television Station

– Li Hui from Guangming Daily

– Qiu Xiaoping from China Immigration Management Newspaper

– You Kai from China Railway Construction Newspaper

– Li Yangwei from Beijing Radio and Television Station

– Tao Weiwei from Tianjin Haihe Media Center

– Jiang Tong from Hebei Radio and Television Station

– He Doudou from Inner Mongolia Radio and Television Station

– Bath Hui from Liaoning Province Shenyang Daily

– Zhang Ping from Dandong Radio and Television Station, Liaoning Province

– Liu Fengkai from Jilin Radio and Television Station

– Niu Yuqi from Heilongjiang Province Harbin Daily

– Dai Lingyan from Jiangsu Radio and Television Station

– Hanguozi from Zhejiang TV

– Zhu Minghui from Anhui Radio and Television Station

– Zirong from Jiangxi Radio and Television Station

– Cheng Bingbing from Henan Radio and Television Station

– Jia Dai Tengfei from Changjiang Daily Newspaper Group

– Huang Liming from Hunan Province Loudi Radio and Television Station

– Wei Lei from Guangdong Zhuhai Media Group Co., Ltd.

– Zhu Huaxiu from Guangxi Radio and Television Station

– Wang Rui from Integrated Media Center, Nan’an District, Chongqing

– Liu Changwei from Luzhou Radio and Television Station, Sichuan Province

– Tian Jiajia from Guizhou Radio and Television Station

– Xu Quan from Yunnan Radio and Television Station

– Zhang Yidan from Tibet Radio and Television Station

– Li Lufei from Shaanxi Radio and Television Media Group

– Zhao Jing from Gansu Radio and Television Station

These finalists have shown their dedication to accurate and engaging storytelling, and their contributions to the field of journalism are truly commendable. The “Good Journalists Tell Good Stories” event aims to celebrate and recognize their outstanding work.

Congratulations to all the finalists, and we wish them the best of luck in the final stages of the competition.

For more information, please visit the China Journalists Association or the National Three Educational Offices’ website.

National Three Education Offices

October 12, 2023

