Qingdao Celebrates its Beer Capital Status with Multinational Company Leaders Summit

Qingdao, known as the fashionable beer capital of China, recently hosted the 4th Multinational Company Leaders Qingdao Summit. The event featured various activities, including the “Tsingtao Beer Night Investment Promotion Theme Salon” and the “Tsingtao Beer Night Exchange Meeting,” which showcased the city’s hospitality and love for beer.

Qingdao, renowned for its red tiles, green trees, and picturesque blue sea and sky, is not only a visually stunning city but also a place where the aroma of beer fills the air. From October 10th to 11th, guests from around the world gathered in Qingdao to experience the rich beer culture and get a taste of the high-quality Tsingtao beer, a local favorite.

The summit’s “Tsingtao Beer Night Investment Promotion Theme Salon” and “Tsingtao Beer Night Exchange Meeting” served as platforms for networking and cultural exchange. Tsingtao Beer, with its wide range of flavors, including Legend, Centenary Journey, Amber Lager, Classic 1903, and Crystal Pure, showcased the city’s hospitality and commitment to providing a world-class experience.

In Qingdao, beer is not just a beverage; it is a way of life and a cultural symbol. The locals believe that no gathering is complete without Tsingtao beer, an idea deeply ingrained in their daily lives. This belief extends to international conferences as well, where Tsingtao beer has become a familiar taste for Chinese and foreign guests. The beer has previously been featured at major conferences such as APEC, G20, BRICS Summit, and SCO Summit, leaving a lasting impression on attendees.

One representative at the conference, Mr. Qin, remarked on the freshness and uniqueness of the beer, particularly praising the “Qingdao Puree” beer. He expressed his intention to order it online and share the Shandong quality and fresh taste with his family.

The secret behind the freshness of puree beer was revealed to guests by the national beer tasting committee. The beer is brewed and processed using the “Three no’s” principle: no filtration, which retains active yeast and enriches the nutritional content; no dilution, maintaining a high wort concentration and a rich wheat aroma; and no sterilization, resulting in high nutritional value and earning the beer the nickname “super liquid bread” in the beer family.

With its rich beer culture and commitment to high-quality products, Qingdao continues to solidify its reputation as the beer capital of China. The city’s beer offerings add flavor to events and create lasting memories for visitors. The combination of a “wonderful and pleasant” city with the “pleasant wine aroma” ensures Qingdao’s place in the hearts and tastebuds of locals and international guests alike.

