Home » Finally what? The novel by Oscar Cortés in the call for Colombia Sub-20
News

Finally what? The novel by Oscar Cortés in the call for Colombia Sub-20

by admin
Finally what? The novel by Oscar Cortés in the call for Colombia Sub-20

One of the surprises that generated debate, prior to the call for the Colombia U-20 teamwas the absence of Oscar Cortesbecause the leadership of millionaires He decided, after talking with the player, that he was not in the World Cup in the category, however, he was surprised when he appeared in the shortlist.

In principle, Cortés could not be with the Colombia U-20 team, because millionaires announced through his social networks that he would not lend the player to play the world championship, due to the objectives he has at a national and international level, with those directed by Alberto Gamero.

It may interest you: “James has no head”, Javier Hernández Bonnet spoke about the Colombian

However, the confusion was left in the air after the Colombian Football Federation announced among the list of those shortlisted for the Sub 20 world in Argentina, to Oscar Cortesthe fashionable player in Colombia and for which a sum of more than 4 million euros would be given.

This is the call for the Colombia U-20 team with Oscar Cortés on board:

See also  In Friuli 151 companies are ready to vaccinate their workers: from Roncadin to Fantoni, here is the complete list

You may also like

Trial against ex-mayor of Zacatecoluca, Salvador Hirezi, continues

Colombia opens a chapter to the European Film...

Insights into the nursing profession News.at

DOM presents road improvement program in San Miguel

Suspect arrested at Buckingham Palace | News.at

They protest against crime in the Chola Cuencana...

More than 400 sanctions for traffic violations during...

Buckingham Palace arrest: Suspicious bag blown up

In Yopal, the alleged leader of the Farc...

23- 0 An unusual score

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy