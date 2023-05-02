Finally what? The novel by Oscar Cortés in the call for Colombia Sub-20

One of the surprises that generated debate, prior to the call for the Colombia U-20 teamwas the absence of Oscar Cortesbecause the leadership of millionaires He decided, after talking with the player, that he was not in the World Cup in the category, however, he was surprised when he appeared in the shortlist.

In principle, Cortés could not be with the Colombia U-20 team, because millionaires announced through his social networks that he would not lend the player to play the world championship, due to the objectives he has at a national and international level, with those directed by Alberto Gamero.

However, the confusion was left in the air after the Colombian Football Federation announced among the list of those shortlisted for the Sub 20 world in Argentina, to Oscar Cortesthe fashionable player in Colombia and for which a sum of more than 4 million euros would be given.

This is the call for the Colombia U-20 team with Oscar Cortés on board: