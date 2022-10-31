Home News Finance seizes 600,000 fake “Made in Italy” shoes in Treviso
News

Finance seizes 600,000 fake “Made in Italy” shoes in Treviso

by admin
Finance seizes 600,000 fake “Made in Italy” shoes in Treviso

The Guardia di Finanza of Turin has seized over 600,000 shoes bearing the “Made in Italy” label, but were actually made in Albania, Romania and China. The products were in warehouses in Turin and Treviso and were about to be placed on the market. The seized goods would have generated a profit of over 20 million euros. They would have been placed on the market at a price of at least 70 euros, justified by that “Made in Italy” brand. An Italian entrepreneur has been denounced and will have to answer for the crime of commercial fraud. The operation began in recent weeks when, in some shopping centers of the Piedmontese capital, clothing accessories bearing “claims” with references to Italian style, such as the tricolor flag, were identified on the shelves and in the exhibitors. The indications of origin were found to be false, as they were produced abroad. The investigations, coordinated by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office, will continue to verify if there are other fake footwear on the market.

See also  The Cloud Physics Gradient Observation Test Field at the Southern Foot of the Qilian Mountains was officially completed

You may also like

One new confirmed case in Changping District, Beijing...

Covid, guide to the new rules of the...

The retirement home is transformed into a catwalk:...

Covid, from tomorrow no more vaccination obligations for...

Lula has the task of rebuilding Brazilian democracy...

Treviso, here is the new cemetery for children

Massacres of the Nazi-fascists, over a thousand requests...

Halloween and All Saints still with abnormal heat,...

Cortina, second apartment in focus. Occupants evacuated

GDP: surprise third quarter + 0.5%. Growth acquired...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy