The Guardia di Finanza of Turin has seized over 600,000 shoes bearing the “Made in Italy” label, but were actually made in Albania, Romania and China. The products were in warehouses in Turin and Treviso and were about to be placed on the market. The seized goods would have generated a profit of over 20 million euros. They would have been placed on the market at a price of at least 70 euros, justified by that “Made in Italy” brand. An Italian entrepreneur has been denounced and will have to answer for the crime of commercial fraud. The operation began in recent weeks when, in some shopping centers of the Piedmontese capital, clothing accessories bearing “claims” with references to Italian style, such as the tricolor flag, were identified on the shelves and in the exhibitors. The indications of origin were found to be false, as they were produced abroad. The investigations, coordinated by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office, will continue to verify if there are other fake footwear on the market.