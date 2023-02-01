This is BBVA that designed an aid package that will serve as support for the difficult situation faced by merchants, businessmen and families in Cauca.

An aid plan for Colombians affected by the closure of the Pan-American highway, in the south of the country, announced BBVA, which includes payment solutions tailored to each situation, including term extensions, refinancing and/or grace periods, in addition, the delivery of 5,000 humanitarian aid packages for families in the department of Cauca and other populations that have been affected by the natural catastrophe, which occurred on January 9 in the municipality of Rosas.

The closure of the Pan-American Highway, the main connection highway with the southern part of the country, affected the economic situation of families, micro, small and medium-sized businesses, for this reason BBVA designed a financial aid package that will serve as support in this difficult situation.

“At BBVA we are aware of the difficult situation experienced by the inhabitants of departments in the south of the country such as Cauca and Nariño who have been affected by the closure of the Pan-American Highway. For this reason, we arrived in the area a few days ago with 1,000 aid kits for the families of Rosas, Cauca, and now we will deliver 4,000 more for the inhabitants of these two departments. In addition, we have made available to our clients, individuals, micro-entrepreneurs, SMEs and companies, management options for their credit obligations, with which we aspire to make this difficult situation that thousands of Colombians are going through more bearable”, assured Mario Pardo. Bayona, executive president of that financial entity in Colombia.

Added to this initiative is the delivery of 5,000 humanitarian packages for the affected families, both in the municipality of Rosas, Cauca, and Nariño, as a consequence of the landslide and the consequent clogging of the main artery that connects the two departments and these with the Ecuador. This contribution translates into food, toiletries and in some cases, blankets. These aids are delivered in partnership with the Bogotá Food Bank.