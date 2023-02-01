“We could have played a little better, I had several players under the pace. We defended orderly and well, we had two or three quite clear chances, but we didn’t express ourselves at our best, the result is fine. Lookman out? The way he got in, he could have stood out a little longer for me. We were subdued in front, good behind instead. We could have done better tonight. We mainly lacked energy tonight, we talked about it technically by losing many balls. When the opponent is fresher, it gets tough. Bogue? He played in Sassuolo for several years, generally his strength is jumping the man in dribbling and having this speed. He has never been so prolific in scoring. The Scudetto is not our goal. Being 2 points behind Inter is a great goal in the league, we hope to be able to defend it in the second leg as well”.