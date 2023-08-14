Find out how to participate in the Weaving Opportunities Call

With the purpose of strengthening community initiatives, the Secretariat of Territorial Development and Citizen Participation opens registrations to participate in the call ‘Weaving Opportunities Believing is Power’, through Incentives and the Bank of Initiatives.

To participate, applicants must register their collaborative initiatives through a form available on the website of the Mayor’s Office. A technical committee will select the proposals that meet the established requirements.

The selected initiatives will receive a process of strengthening and advice to socialize their proposals and initiatives in an efficient and innovative way.

Those selected will receive the corresponding incentive.

Finally, the implementation and monitoring of the winning collaborative proposals is carried out.

The technical committee will monitor and support social and community organizations to ensure the success of their initiatives.

The call is open from August 1 to August 15, 2023, and proposals will be received until 11:59 pm on the last day.

20 collaborative proposals will be selected.

This call seeks to support the implementation of social initiatives that contribute to the development of the communities that are part of the territories of inclusion and opportunities, and seeks to strengthen participatory, organizational and community processes.

The call has specific requirements to participate.

Interested groups must be made up of a population over 16 years of age, with a minimum of five members, and reside in the Territories of Inclusion and Opportunities.

In addition, the initiatives must be focused on the collective good and the construction of the social fabric.

The call represents an opportunity to promote significant social projects that benefit the communities in the Territories of Inclusion and Opportunities of Cali, promoting active participation and sustainable development in these territories.

Bank of Initiatives

Through the Bank, it seeks to benefit community initiatives that promote citizen participation in Santiago de Cali, generating strategies for the development of community capacities and promoting good management practices and community interest.

The call will have eight different approaches, including the environmental, cultural, women’s, youth, food security, citizen participation, peaceful coexistence and public spaces, and rights and inclusion approaches.

In each approach, four social and community initiatives will be selected, which will add up to a total of 32 benefited initiatives.

Groups that wish to participate must meet certain requirements, such as being made up of a minimum of five members, having at least one person of legal age if there are minors in the group, and being focused on the collective good instead of individual interests. .

Registration process

1. Fill in the following link:

3. Attach the requested documents.

3. Select the submit button and finish the process.

to take into account

Remember to carefully read the terms of reference, and that only one initiative can be registered per call (Banco de Iniciativas – Estímulos)

