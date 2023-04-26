In the midst of a deep political crisis due to the breakup of the government coalition, President Gustavo Petro accepted the resignation of 8 members of his cabinet.

The Ministers of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo; Agriculture, Cecilia López; of the Interior, Alfonso Prada; of Health, Carolina Corcho; of Science, Arturo Luna; from ICT, Sandra Urrutia, and from Transportation, Guillermo Reyes.

The new ministers are

Ricardo Bonilla will be the new Minister of Finance.

Jhenifer Mojica will be the new Minister of Agriculture.

Luis Fernando Velasco will be the Minister of the Interior.

Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo will be the Minister of Health.

Yesenia Olaya will be the Minister of Science.

Mauricio Lizcano will be Minister of ICT.

William Camargo will be Minister of Transport.

Carlos Ramón González will be the Director of the Administrative Department of the Presidency of the Republic.

Find out who are the new ministers of Gustavo Petro

Ricardo Bonilla, Minister of Finance

Ricardo Bonilla is the current director of Financiera de Desarrollo Territorial SA (Findeter).

He is an economist with studies at the National University of Colombia and the Jorge Tadeo Lozano University, with an advanced studies diploma from the University of Rennes, in France.

He has been a professor at the Javeriana and Nacional universities and a member of the Colombian Academy of Economic Sciences (ACCE).

Bonilla was Secretary of the Treasury of the Bogotá Mayor’s Office between January 2002 and April 2015 and has advised the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, on different economic issues, such as pensions.

Luis Fernando Velasco, Minister of the Interior

Born in Popayán (Cauca), Luis Fernando Velasco is the current Presidential Advisor for the Regions and director in charge of the National Disaster Risk Management Unit (UNGRD).

He is a lawyer from the University of Cauca and has a master’s degree in Government and Public Administration from the Menéndez Pelayo International University.

He was representing the Chamber between 1998 and 2006 and, then, a senator between 2006 and 2022, and served as president of this corporation in the 2015-2016 legislature.

Jhénifer Mojica Flórez, Minister of Agriculture

Jhénifer Mojica Flórez is the current director of Ethnic Affairs of the Land Restitution Unit, accompanying the administration of Giovani Yule Zape.

She is a lawyer and has specialized her work in the protection of human rights.

She was deputy director of the Colombian Commission of Jurists (CCJ) and has been part, as a lawyer, of various processes with the Association of Arhuaco Authorities of the Sierra Nevada and the Commission for the Clarification of the Truth.

William Camargo Triana, Minister of Transport

Camargo is the current director of the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI).

He is an engineer from the Pedagogical and Technological University of Colombia, specialized in transportation at the National University, and has a master’s degree in Urban Planning from the Javeriana University.

Currently, he is studying a PhD in Project Management with the Benito Juárez University.

Camargo Triana has extensive experience in sustainable mobility projects, in planning road, rural, urban and regional projects

Also in formulation, design, monitoring and implementation of projects related to territorial ordering, urban and regional planning, transit, transport, mobility and Intelligent Transport Systems (SIT).

Mauricio Lizcano, ICT Minister

He is the current director of the Administrative Department of the Presidency of the Republic (Dapre).

He is a lawyer from the Universidad del Rosario, with a specialization in Management, Government and Public Affairs from the Universidad Externado de Colombia in association with Columbia University.

He was a representative to the Chamber in the period 2006-2010 and a senator of the Republic between 2010 and 2018.

His professional experience includes positions such as general secretary of the Agustín Codazzi Geographic Institute, between 2004 and 2005; office advisor to the Ministry of Communications, in 2003.

Also as a consultant UNDP Ministry of the Interior and Justice, in 2003; and Secretary of Traffic of Manizales, in 2002; among others.

Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo, Minister of Health

He is a surgeon at the Colegio Mayor del Rosario and professional studies in cardiovascular surgery, at The Swedish Board of Health and Wellfare (Sweden), and cardiopediatric surgery, at the Uppsala University Hospital (Sweden).

He was Secretary of Health of the Mayor’s Office of Bogotá, during the period of Gustavo Petro. In that same administration he was district secretary between 2013 and 2014.

In his political career, Jaramillo was a representative to the Chamber (1982-1986), a senator of the Republic (2001-2004 and 2009-2010) and served as governor of Tolima, appointed by President Virgilio Barco Vargas.

Yesenia Olaya Requene, Minister of Sciences

She has a doctorate in anthropology from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, and has served as academic coordinator of the Certificate in Afro-Latin American Studies of the Afro-Latin American Research Institute at Harvard University.

She is a native of Tumaco, Nariño, and has extensive experience as a researcher in the field of Afro-Latin American studies and inclusive education, among others.

Current Vice Minister of Talent and Social Appropriation of Knowledge of Minciencias.

Carlos Ramón González, director of Dapre

Carlos Ramón González is a lawyer, political scientist and environmental specialist.

During his political career, he has been part of different prominent processes in national life, as a candidate for the National Constituent Assembly in 1991, representative to the Chamber, between 1991 and 1994; councilor of Bucaramanga, between 1995 and 1998; director of the Alianza Democrática M-19 party, between 2002 and 2005; and director of the Green Party, between 2005 and 2009.

