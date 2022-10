Zhao Yide pointed out that the current situation of epidemic prevention and control in our province is severe and complex, and there is great pressure to prevent import and rebound. All localities and departments must deeply understand the complexity, arduousness and repetition of epidemic prevention and control, and resolutely put an end to paralyzing thoughts, flukes, etc. With a relaxed attitude, all prevention and control work should be done in a solid, precise and efficient manner, and the bottom line of preventing a large-scale rebound of the epidemic will be firmly held.

Zhao Yide emphasized that areas with epidemics should concentrate on carrying out zero-clearing operations, further improve the efficiency and quality of nucleic acid screening, traceability, isolation and control, strictly implement the management and control requirements for medium and high-risk areas, and strictly prevent centralized isolation points, nucleic acid sampling points, etc. Cross-infection in designated hospitals, strictly control cluster activities, and effectively manage every risk person and risk point in place and thoroughly, so as to encircle and eliminate local epidemics as soon as possible. All localities should always take external defense input as the top priority of the current prevention and control work, pay close attention to various entry points into Shaanxi and the city, strengthen the “first landing point” control, strictly implement the requirements for on-the-ground inspection, on-the-ground inspection, and classified management, and strengthen the whole system. Process closed-loop management to effectively minimize the risk of epidemic importation. It is necessary to continue to strengthen the construction of prevention and control capabilities, constantly consolidate the grass-roots foundation, strictly and carefully implement social control and normalized prevention and control measures, effectively improve the ability of early detection of the epidemic, and firmly grasp the initiative of epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to compress the responsibilities of localities, departments, units and individuals, strictly follow the requirements of various national prevention and control policies and feedback problems from supervision, quickly fill in the shortcomings and loopholes, further strengthen the guarantee of work style, strengthen supervision and inspection, and effectively strengthen the epidemic prevention and control. Control a solid line of defense.

Fang Weifeng, secretary-general of the provincial government, and the main responsible comrades of relevant departments directly under the provincial government and cities and counties (districts) attended the meeting.(Reporter: Sun Peng)