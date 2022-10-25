Home Health Covid, 7.5% do not regain their sense of smell after two years. Interview with the scholar of the electronic nose
Covid, 7.5% do not regain their sense of smell after two years. Interview with the scholar of the electronic nose

Covid, 7.5% do not regain their sense of smell after two years. Interview with the scholar of the electronic nose

7.5% of those who have lost their sense of smell with Covid do not find it even two years later: it is the result of a monitoring that researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond launched in April 2020 on patients monitored at regular intervals until August 2022. Calculated on the huge number of Covid cases around the world, that 7.5% in absolute terms becomes a huge number: all people who could recover their sense of smell with an “electronic nose” which is being studied both in Richmond, in the laboratory of Richard Costanzo (American but with grandparents who emigrated from Italy), and in Europe with the Rose project (Restoring Odorant detection in Smell dEficits).

