Fines for stalking in their 50s despite the decision to “do not contact”

[울산=뉴시스]Reporter Yoo Jae-hyeong = A man in his 50s who stalked him by continuing to call him even after receiving a court order not to contact his ex-girlfriend was sentenced to a fine.

Ulsan District Court 4th detective (judge Jeong In-young) announced on the 20th that he sentenced Mr. A, who was charged with violating the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes, to a fine of 3 million won and to complete a 40-hour stalking treatment program.

Mr. A was accused of creating anxiety by sending text messages to Mr. B, his ex-girlfriend, who broke up in September 2022, 18 times and calling him 10 times.

He called several times even after receiving a provisional decision from the court saying, “Do not contact Mr. B.”

Mr. A went to the victim’s house and threw perfume and a piggy bank at the wall.

The judge said, “The crime of stalking needs to be severely punished in that it gives the victim great fear and anxiety and is highly likely to develop into other crimes.” The reason for the sentencing was that he was sentenced to a fine, taking into consideration the fact that he had not approached or contacted the victim recently.”

