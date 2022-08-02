Home News Finland and Sweden in NATO: the Chamber’s okay for membership
Finland and Sweden in NATO: the Chamber’s okay for membership

Finland and Sweden in NATO: the Chamber's okay for membership

Green light for the Chamber of the Chamber to ratify the Protocols to the North Atlantic Treaty (NATO) on the accession of the Republic of Finland and the Kingdom of Sweden.

The votes in favor were 398, nine against (the deputies of Alternativa), twenty abstentions.

The ratification bill now goes to the Senate.

Finland and Sweden had applied for NATO membership after Russia invaded Ukraine.

