After the talent of Aston Villa, the Rossoneri also lose the race for the Lille midfielder. According to the Negotiation Team closed for 15 million

Two goals vanished in a few hours for Milan. After losing the race in Chukwuemeka, with the young talent of Aston Villa who went to Chelsea, in the evening the hope of closing for Renato Sanches was extinguished. The choice of the Portuguese was now reduced between the Rossoneri and PSG. The Parisians won who, according to the Equipe, paid 15 million into the Lille coffers.

Absent

Today Sanches had skipped training, giving Milasn hope. Now you understand why: there was the PSG around the corner. The Parisian club had initially offered a loan with a mandatory repurchase option next June, following the example of former Reims striker Hugo Ekitike, on loan for € 2.5 million this season, with a compulsory repurchase option in June. for an amount that will culminate in total to a maximum of 36 million euros spread over several seasons. But Lille had rejected this proposal, and closed the deal pocketing 15 million.

