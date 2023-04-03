Home News Finland. The conservatives win and the Eurosceptic far right flies. Evil Marin
News

Finland. The conservatives win and the Eurosceptic far right flies. Evil Marin

by admin
Finland. The conservatives win and the Eurosceptic far right flies. Evil Marin
Sanna Marine. (Photo: Facebook profile).

by Enrico Oliari

Perhaps the Finnish premier Sanna Marin hoped that the celebrations, well advertised in the national and Western media, for the Turkish “yes” to her country’s accession to NATO would have brought an avalanche of votes. More likely, the majority of Finns did not like the loss of the traditional “non-alignment”, that neutrality which has allowed up to now to share the 1,340 km border with Russia without problems, transformed into an iron curtain by the government of centre-left.
Thus the social democrat Sanna Marin was beaten in the general elections, coming third with 19.9% ​​of the preferences, i.e. 43 seats in the Eduskunta, the Finnish Parliament. The winner was the centre-right of former Finance Minister Petteri Orpo (20.7%, 48 seats), but the extreme right of the True Finns of pasionaria Riikka Purra (20.1%, 46 seats) also finished above the Social Democrats seats), true anti-Europeans, anti-immigrants, etc.
The Western press went so far as to exclude the NATO question from the electoral result (in the event of Marin’s victory it would have been emphasized), and has even underlined that all the parties have declared themselves pro-Nato. This means that voters are left with little choice to express dissent, hence the vote on the far right.
With no bowls (actually since the polls showed uncertainty) the emphasis was placed on other issues, such as the deadline for zeroing carbon emissions, which the centre-right would like to postpone from 2023 to 2050, the increase of public debt, education, immigration and the welfare state.

See also  Who will succeed Li Keqiang?Japanese expert: Hu Chunhua has a chance | 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China | Prime Minister Candidate |

Previous articleUN. Russia is the rotating president of the United Nations Security Council

You may also like

Sardinian language: process started for the establishment of...

Dangerous babbler who ordered crimes is sent to...

“See you in the curves”: Shakira quotes a...

In El Salvador, officials are sanctioned by the...

With the procession of the Eucharist the sacred...

Nuremberg | Exhibitionist shows off girl

Intense rains in Azuay will continue until this...

National Government asks the ELN to express its...

Was it on offers? – Newspaper The Hour

Programming Holy Week 2023 Sacred Heart of Jesus...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy