Green, yellow, red, colorful metasequoia has become a beautiful scenery

“Fir” water complements winter red, these places invite you to check in

Metasequoia Alley in Hunan Martyrs Park.

Metasequoia forest in Songya Lake Wetland Park, Changsha.

The Metasequoia Corridor in Jiangbei Town, Changsha County.

Photo by correspondent Wang Dan

As winter progresses, the metasequoias in Changsha quietly put on the most beautiful winter clothes. Green, yellow, red, colorful metasequoia seems to support the winter beauty of Changsha by itself. Songya Lake, Martyrs Park, Jiangbei Town, Changsha Ecological Garden and Baxizhou are all the best check-in points for viewing Metasequoia in Changsha. On the 12th, a reporter from Sanxiang Metropolis Daily sorted out some places in Changsha where Metasequoia can be seen. If you also want to enjoy the beautiful scenery, please hurry up and set off to meet the colorful metasequoia forest.

Text/Picture/Video Huasheng Online omni-media trainee reporter Zeng Guanlin and intern Song Kecheng

[Songya Lake Wetland Park]Sunny beach in summer, gentle metasequoia in winter

Enter Songya Lake Ecological Wetland Park, walk to the “lotus pond reflecting the sun”, break into a fairy tale world of metasequoia, the fallen leaves give the earth a layer of “knitted” carpet, and the forests stand layer by layer, painting Changsha in winter into a colorful picture scroll . Strolling through the metasequoia forest, the forest is close to the water, suddenly enlightened, the warm sun shines slightly, the sparkling light, time also slows down here. The tall metasequoia and the microwave lake form a picture, as if nature has overturned the palette and turned into the reflection of the rainbow in the world. You can also rent a bicycle and ride around the lake, and the picturesque scenery of the metasequoia forest will slowly pass by.

[Hunan Martyrs Park]Metasequoia Alley: The rainbow in the sky enters the water

If you want to check in the most beautiful metasequoia in downtown Changsha, it must be in the lake center island of Hunan Martyrs Park. Between Xia Island and Autumn Island in Nianjia Lake, there is a Metasequoia path with hundreds of steps between the banks. Surrounded by lake water on both sides, a row of drainage fir stands guarding both sides, extending as if leading to a dreamland. One tree and one leaf constitute a thick and colorful landscape painting. There is a touch of crimson between the turquoise lake water and the blue sky. From a distance, it is a neon color embedded in the water.

[Jiangbei Town]Metasequoia ten miles deep in the suburbs

About an hour’s drive from the urban area, near the Sancha River in Jinzhou Village, Changsha County, a “metasequoia avenue” that spreads for nearly ten miles covers the sky and paints the sky with red paint. The metasequoias are neatly arranged like soldiers, the branches and leaves are extended, and the red leaves are numerous, creating an endless tunnel. The Metasequoia Corridor is sparsely populated, and the caramel color is like a film recording the old past, waiting for people to discover. Driving slowly, the sun falls on the ground through the shade of the trees, full of the gentleness of winter.

[Changsha Ecological Garden]Splashing ink color forest experience card

In the Changsha Ecological Garden near Luohan Village, Laodaohe Town, Kaifu District, Changsha City, there is a colorful metasequoia pool hidden in the Changsha Ecological Garden. It is orange and golden yellow, meeting with deep red, and the lake water is the company, reflecting a piece of colorful. If you are lucky, a few egrets will come with the breeze, adding vitality to the metasequoia forest. The natural and harmonious scene attracts people to come and check in.

【Baxizhou】Camping in the forest, the best experience

Baxizhou, a camping resort in the Xiangjiang River, is also covered with the dark red sweater of Metasequoia. As the metasequoia forest is painted with a touch of red, Baxizhou has once again collected new colors. Drive there, bring your equipment, camp in the beautiful metasequoia forest, cook tea around the stove, and feel the comfort of winter. While camping and admiring the “fir”, remember to collect the garbage, take care of the environment, and jointly protect the beauty of this piece of metasequoia.