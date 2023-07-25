Home » Fire at cell phone premises in Pitalito left material losses
Fire at cell phone premises in Pitalito left material losses

Fire at cell phone premises in Pitalito left material losses

The Pitalito Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structural fire emergency that affected a commercial technology establishment in Carrera 3 # 6-30.

The rapid action of the firefighters allowed the fire to be controlled and prevented further damage, but significant material losses were recorded.

The alert call was made by members of the community, who reported the possible fire in the cell phone technical premises. Four fire units immediately moved to the place to control the situation.

Once on site, firefighters carried out a thorough inspection and concluded that the probable cause of the fire was a short circuit in an electrical strip located in the maintenance area of ​​the establishment. The flames mainly affected a television, a computer and other electronic equipment that were in the place.

Fortunately, no people were reported injured due to the fire. Firefighters managed to contain and extinguish the fire before it spread to other nearby areas, thus preventing further structural damage.

Local authorities will be further investigating the exact causes of the short circuit to prevent future similar incidents. In addition, the owners of commercial establishments and homes are urged to maintain adequate electrical maintenance and have fire safety systems to avoid risk situations.

Similarly, the authorities have stated that when faced with fire risk situations, it is advisable to notify emergency agencies in time so that appropriate and pertinent measures are taken without risking any life.

