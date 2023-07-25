TRANS D’HAVET | Sportdimontagna.com

If already in 2022 the race had set a record number of members, closing at an altitude of 640, in 2023 it repeats and closes with more than 700 athletes at the start. The numbers of this edition are a real success, capable of speaking 14 different languages ​​(foreigners are in fact 4% and come from 14 different countries) and with a remarkable percentage of women for the ultra trail panorama (as much as 15%). Rounding down, there are 700 athletes at the start divided as follows: 300 on the 80 kilometres, 240 on the 42 and 160 on the 24 kilometer “short”, to which the Nordic walking formula is added this year (on the same route but with separate rankings and prizes). Data in hand, of this conspicuous number 42% comes from the province of Vicenza, 27% from the other provinces of the Veneto and 27% from another twelve Italian regions. As already mentioned, the remaining 4% came from abroad.

Over the distance of 80 km and 5,600 meters of positive difference in altitude, there is an open challenge between the locals Roberto Mastrotto (ASD TEAM KM SPORT) and Simone Vigolo (RUNNERS TEAM ZANÉ). The first, victorious in 2018, is certainly looking for an encore, thanks to his eighth place overall at the LUT 120K. The latter, who has been racing “only” since 2018 and seems to be growing continuously, also took part in the same race this year but at a distance of 80k, placing himself 37th, as well as a fourth place in the Ultrabericus Trail Integrale in March 2023. However, the fight may not be “two-way”, given that third place in last year’s TdH Ultra will put a spoke in their works Vittorio Marchi (BOLF TEAM ASD) and Christian Modena (LAG ARINA CRUS TEAM), second at the TdH Marathon 2022 but returning from a long stop period. We recently saw him at the Dolomyths Run in Canazei where, however, he preferred not to step on the accelerator. Also not to be missed is Alessandro Affollati at his debut on the distance after a good Garda Trentino 60km.

In the women’s category, the 2022 vice champion Maria Luisa Tagliapietra (UNITED TRAIL&RUNNING) starts. Among those who could try to keep up with her Elisabetta Pozza (TRI SCHIO ASD), first step of the podium at the Chianti Trail Marathon 2023, Mariangela Curini (PLAYLIFE PONZANO) and third at the Durona Trail 2022. Giorgia Nichetti could also inspire fear and, finally, it might not be surprising to find, in the leading group and returning to ultradistances, also the new mother Maria Elisabetta Lastri (ASD SIENARUNNERS).

Over the distance of 42 km and 2,700 meters of positive difference in altitude, the favorite is undoubtedly the triplete Diego Angella (ASD SICURLIVE SPORT TEAM) already winner in 2021 and 2022, who will however have to beware of Alessio Zambon (VICENZA MARATHON) first step of the podium of the 80k in 2022 and Francesco Rigodanza. Stefano Maran (SKYRUNNERS LE VIGNE) could also have a say about him, for whom age (at least as regards athletic performance) never seems to pass.

Among the women we find Giulia Jedrekcic, 1st place at the Strafexpedition 55km 2023 and Federica Lionzo (LA FULMINEA RUNNING TEAM), 2nd at the Strafexpedition 37km 2023 and 7th place TdH Marathon 2022.

We now come to the shorter but no less demanding distance, the 24 km with 1,500 meters of elevation gain. First classified at the Durona Trail Twin, Gabriele Bagattin (SKYRUNNERS LE VIGNE VICENZA) will compete. With him, also competing for the podium are his teammates Luca Marchioro, silver medal at the Montefalcone Half Marathon 2022, and Daniele Repele, 4th place overall at the Strafexpedition 2023.

Three, also in this case, the female favorites. They are Alice Casali (SKYRUNNERS LE VIGNE VICENZA), winner of the TdH Montefalcone Half 2021, Chiara Crestani (EMME RUNNING TEAM), 3rd Strafexpedition Short and the Contrabbandiere Short 2022, finally Liliana De Maria (FACERUNNERS ASD), third place at the TdH Montefalcone Half 2022.

