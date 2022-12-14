Fire in the warehouse of the Segrafredo Zanetti company in via Peschiere, in Casale sul Sile. From 10:30 the firefighters worked to put out the blaze: no one was injured.

The flames broke out inside a portion of the compartmentalized shed, used for the storage of packing cartons.

The firefighters rushed from Treviso and Mestre with 3 fire engines, 2 tankers, a ladder truck, other support vehicles and 25 operators assisted by the guard officer, extinguished the flames that damaged a portion of about 500 square meters out of the 6000 of the whole structure.

The first firefighting action was performed by the company’s internal firefighting team. The reclamation operations and the inspection of the fire brigade technicians are now underway to determine the causes of the fire.

Ulss 2 Marca Trevigiana recommends to the inhabitants of the municipalities of Casale sul Sile and Casier, as a precaution, to limit as much as possible, for today, outdoor activities, especially for children, and to keep the windows closed. Arpav is carrying out air quality monitoring activities: based on the results, any further indications will be provided.