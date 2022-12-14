There are still two recoveries left at the end of the first round (the Sestese-Pavia matches scheduled for Sunday in Sesto Calende, and between Calvairate and Cantù), but a balance can be drawn at the halfway point, with statistics that help to evaluate balances and effective value of the teams.

To begin with, the leaders from Voghere are the ones who have suffered the fewest defeats, one, last September 24 in Verbano (2-0 for the hosts). For Pavia, more direct follower of Giacomotti’s Rossoneri, two stops (with Castello Cantù and Club Milano) and a gap from the top that could be reduced from 4 to one point in case of success in the match on 18 December. Maurizio Tassi’s Azzurri built the season of rebirth above all on defense: the department that pivots on the “very titular” central players Concina and Ioance collected only 7 goals (game average 0.375), doing better than Voghe itself, second in the special ranking with 11 goals (three all together in the daring last round in Lazzate). The Oltrepadana team is also vice-regal in terms of goals scored: 33 (like Club Milano) against the 35 of Solbiatese’s “dear enemy” Lele Domenicali: the most prolific AC Milan striker, Alex Romano, is only ninth in the scorers chart, but to this mouth of fire the Voghe adds others, from Franchini to Bahirov, well distributing the realization skills. Pavia more delayed, at an altitude of 26: a figure that explains the attention on the market for a first striker by the club in via Alzaia, which however sports a Matteo Principe “killer” of Oltrepo in the derby and capable of scoring 11 times without the contribution of penalties (a score that places him in fourth position among the bombers of the group). And the sad notes? Virtus Binasco, bringing up the rear, is the team that has collected the most defeats, 12 in 17 games (for the rest 2 wins and 3 draws), while the penultimate Pontelambrese has the worst defense: 39 goals conceded.

The leaders

The championship of Excellence will resume on January 15 with the away match in Muggiò, but Voghe doesn’t stop. The AC Milan team will train today, tomorrow and Friday at Campo Grassi Pontecurone, to then rest over the weekend. During the break, the Voghe will face an athletic work program, curated by the trainer Federico Pinto, in agreement with mister Giacomotti. On the agenda, there will also be a friendly, scheduled for the weekend of January 7-8, with an opponent to be defined. In these days, the conditions of the defender Allodi will be evaluated, with in-depth examinations, after a knee problem in Lazzate.

The pursuer

Training resumed yesterday at Fortunati for Pavia. The team is complete, striker Stroppa has also recovered, who was back on the bench with Oltrepo last Sunday. Standard weekly program with sessions today and tomorrow too, and rest on Friday. Then on Saturday morning the usual finishing up in view of the recovery of Sesto Calende which will close the 2022 competitive season of the Azzurri, while the club will focus on the market, with the possibility of completing the squad: we think about the inclusion of a striker and an under a midfield in Cesare’s place, Giani moved to Legnano.

—

