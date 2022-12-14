Home World TikTok, a proposal to Congress to ban it in the US: “Users spied on by Beijing”
World

TikTok, a proposal to Congress to ban it in the US: “Users spied on by Beijing”

by admin
TikTok, a proposal to Congress to ban it in the US: “Users spied on by Beijing”

NEW YORK – Three representatives of the US Congress have presented a bipartisan law that aims to ban the TikTok platform from the United States. The text presented clearly speaks of “blocking and prohibiting all transactions” in the USA by social networks with at least one million users a month and which are based, or are “under the influence” of countries considered “adversaries”, such as China , Russia, Iran,

See also  Biden cautiously views Ukraine's initial victory CNN: Russia wants to drag the CCP into the water | Ukraine | Biden | Russia | Natural gas | Beijing |

You may also like

Russian conscientious objectors: “The EU welcomes those who...

Macron in Qatar for France Morocco and ends...

Twitter, Musk does not forgive: the account that...

Turkey, the mayor of Istanbul condemned and banned...

Foreign media: New Zealand passes smoking ban and...

Qatar investigation, prosecutors’ track: “MPs on the payroll...

Germany, houses of Last Generation environmentalists searched: “They...

Ukraine, for the first time the British army...

In Peru 4 Italians were stuck on a...

Qatargate: the characters, the money, the accusations and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy