(LaPresse) – Activists of the group `Led By Donkeys´ have painted a huge Ukrainian flag of 500 square meters in front of the Russian embassy in London, using 160 liters of paint. British police have arrested four people on charges of damaging and obstructing traffic. The activists explained that their gesture was made to remind Russian President Vladimir Putin that “Ukraine is an independent state and a people with every right to self-determination”.

Feb 23, 2023 – Updated Feb 23, 2023, 6:40pm

