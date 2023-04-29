Fire in building in Livorno, building evacuated, 3 intoxicated – Tuscany

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – LIVORNO, APRIL 29 – A four-storey building in via Mastacchi in Livorno has been evacuated, and three people with smoke poisoning symptoms have been taken to the emergency room as a precaution, due to a fire that broke out in the basement of the building around 2.30 last night. The fire would have started from an electrical panel, presumably due to a short circuit. The smoke that was released covered the stairwell of the building and the firefighters, with the support of the police and civil protection, had to evacuate about thirty condominiums.



After dousing the flames, the firefighters then proceeded to ascertain that there were no structural problems.



Due to too much smoke, no one was able to return to their respective homes. In the meantime, civil protection has taken steps to find temporary accommodation for some condominiums who have not been able to find accommodation and have been housed in the structure in via dell’Artigianato. (HANDLE).

