Fire in building in Trieste, 7 people in hospital – News

Fire in building in Trieste, 7 people in hospital

Fire in building in Trieste, 7 people in hospital

A fire broke out last night in a residential building in via della Guardia, in Trieste, and seven people were taken to hospital for poisoning and burns. It happened around 1:30 and shortly after a call for help was received on the Nue112 emergency number. The first-level operators transferred the call to the Regional Health Emergency Operations Structure and the nurses sent a medical vehicle, an Als ambulance (with nurses on board), three Bls (Basic Life Support) ambulances and the rescue helicopter to the scene while activating firefighters and law enforcement at the same time.


The event was managed in a maxi-emergency: five people were transported to the Cattinara hospital by ambulance, the other two to the Monfalcone hospital, again by ambulance. None of them are in danger of life.

