Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau Takes Active Steps to Promote Effective Waste Classification and Long-Term Results

Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau has been dedicated to promoting waste classification and achieving long-term results. The bureau has implemented various strategies, including publicity and guidance, administrative penalties, comprehensive coverage, and key supervision, to improve waste classification and encourage sustainable habits in the community.

To prioritize the importance of waste classification, the bureau has focused on raising awareness and promoting participation. Through offline activities such as “street lectures” and engaging with local organizations, the bureau has educated residents about the significance of garbage classification and encouraged proper disposal behaviors. They have also collaborated with villages and communities, conducting sorting promotion activities and providing on-site explanations and guidance. These efforts have fostered a harmonious environment where everyone takes part in building their hometown and promoting sustainable development. So far, over 10 publicity events have been organized, and more than 480 copies of relevant materials have been distributed.

Law enforcement and compliance are crucial in waste classification. The bureau has prioritized inspections and rectification actions in key areas, including street merchants, enterprises, farmers’ markets, restaurants, and fresh food stores. By following a three-step model of publicity, order rectification, and punishment, the bureau has addressed issues related to misclassification, inadequate facilities, and poor management systems. Merchants who fail to rectify their practices have been strictly punished, resulting in an overall improvement in waste classification. To date, the bureau has conducted 5 waste sorting inspections, issued 16 rectification notices, and handled 3 related cases.

In order to ensure long-term effects, the bureau has established a management mechanism for waste classification. This mechanism involves collaboration with village community workers, property management, and other relevant parties, aiming to increase residents’ awareness and active participation. Additionally, the bureau conducts regular follow-up visits to merchants who have received rectification notices. This supervision and management ensure that all responsible entities fulfill their obligations in waste classification. So far, more than 30 follow-up visits have been conducted.

The efforts of Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau in waste classification have been commendable. Through their comprehensive approach, they have successfully promoted awareness, achieved compliance, and fostered long-term habits. Their commitment to improving waste classification contributes to a greener and more sustainable future for Tongxiang.