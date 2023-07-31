Swatch celebrates its 40th birthday with a square case watch

Listen to the audio version of the article

What would have happened if in 1983 Swatch had entered the market with a square-shaped watch instead of a round one? We don’t know, but given the success and cultural impact the brand has had since its inception, in hindsight we can say that preferring the round shape was more than correct.

The fact remains that for the first watch that would launch the revolutionary Swiss brand in the 80s, the square shape was taken into consideration. Carlo Giordanetti, member of the board of directors of Swatch Ltd. and CEO of the Swatch Art Peace Hotel in Shanghai tells us: «In 1982 we could count on an exclusive Swiss quartz movement, which was then the real revolution made by the brand (it had fewer a traditional quartz of the time, an aspect that reduced production costs, ed.). What was needed was to “dress” it appropriately and for this reason industrial designers were asked to talk about shapes».

Among the prototypes that came out there was also one with a square case «Which, at the time, was rejected because it was considered too risky for a debut». But today, in 2023, the year of the company’s 40th anniversary, here it is in the new Bioceramic What If? collection: «After we’ve learned to do many things with the round shape in these 40 years, we said to ourselves: let’s redo the prototype that was never produced – continues Giordanetti -. A model which, moreover, until two years ago we could not have created, but which today has become possible thanks to the use and quality of our Bioceramic (a mix of ceramic powder and materials of biological origin which has greater hardness and resistance, ed.) compared to the plastic we have used for years».

This unprecedented square line is made up of four models in matt grey, green, black and beige (recalling those that were part of the first Gent collection with which Swatch was launched in 1983) with a 33 mm x 33 mm case in Bioceramic and the integrated strap in a material of biological origin. Another peculiarity is the glass, of biological origin, which goes from one edge to the other, also allowing a lateral view of the dial: a solution never used before by the brand. The dial is always white except in the version with beige case and strap, where it is blue. Finally, concludes Giordanetti: «On the back, the battery cover is like that of the MoonSwatch. It is no longer by screw but by pressure. Above we have printed the image of the original dials from the first collection». Bioceramics What If? are on sale from August 1st.

