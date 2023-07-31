learn how to make your home more colorful and cheerful

There are different ways to incorporate urban art into home decor. And one of the most popular ones, which have become a trend lately, is the lambe-lambe. Ever heard of this technique? So stop here, because we are going to tell you how you can make your home more cheerful and colorful with it.

It can be used in the living room, bedroom, on balconies and even in the bathroom, as in the case of the main photo that illustrates this article, a kit sold by the Urban Arts virtual store.

What is lick-lick?

Lambe-lambe is a form of urban art that consists of pasting posters, posters or photographs in public spaces, such as walls, poles or facades. This technique emerged at the end of the 19th century, in the great cities of the world, due to the development of mass printing techniques, as an accessible and popular form of visual communication. Made especially to announce events, such as the passage of a traveling circus, for example.

The name “lambe-lambe” comes from the fact that these posters are glued in layers with a flour glue, and people had to “lick” them to fix them on the desired surfaces.

How to make lick-lick?

Making lambe-lambe is a creative and relatively simple activity. And here we will show you the type of material and the step by step to get you started!

First, you need to define what kind of arts you want in your decor. Draw or design your poster on a sheet of paper before starting to paint. Consider relevant colors, typography, and images to convey your message. Remember that lambe-lick is a fast and visually impactful art form, so keep your design simple and straightforward.

One way to incorporate the lambe-lambe technique into home decor is to use the posters as pictures, pasting them in frames or directly on the wall. You can choose themes that have to do with your style, such as inspiring phrases, images of artists you admire, abstract or geometric designs, for example.

Another way is to use the posters as stickers, sticking them on furniture, doors, windows or appliances. You can create a contrast between the style of the lambe-lambe and the environment, creating a fun and original effect.

Materials

To make a lambe-lambe, you will need the following materials:

Paper

You can use bond paper, newspaper, kraft paper or any other type of paper that is resistant.

Ink

The paint can be gouache, acrylic or spray, depending on the effect you want to give your work.

brush and roller

Ideally, you should have different types of brushes. Some for freehand art. You can opt for traditional brushes or try other techniques like stamps or stencils. Abuse creativity and don’t be afraid to dare! In addition, you will need a brush or a specific roller to apply the glue when installing.

Scissors

Scissors are used to cut the paper in the shape you want.

Cola

The glue is very simple to make: a mixture of wheat flour and water. This is the most common formula, traditionally used since the appearance of the lambe-lambe, as it yields a lot and is not expensive to make. The ratio is 3 tablespoons of wheat flour to 750 ml of water. In a pan, boil this mixture until it thickens and has the consistency of a cream. If you want to make it more sticky, add a little white glue.

Collage

Before pasting, make sure the surface is clean and free of dirt for better adhesion. Apply a thin layer of glue to the back of the poster and press it firmly onto the desired surface.

Apply the lambe-lambe technique to your new home

Here at MeuLugar, we like to bring inspiration to those who love their own home. And how about this lambe-lambe?

