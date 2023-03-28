Home News Fire in migrant center in Mexico, leaves at least 39 dead
Fire in migrant center in Mexico, leaves at least 39 dead

The National Institute of Migration (INM) reported the death of 39 migrants due to a fire last Monday night.

It is known that 68 men of legal age from Central and South America were staying at the immigration headquarters, of whom 29 people were injured and were transferred in delicate-serious condition to four hospitals in the town for immediate attention.

A tragedy occurred in the Provisional Stay of Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico. The INM indicated that it had established communication with the consular authorities of different countries to carry out the identification of the victims.

The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) has also been notified to intervene in legal proceedings and safeguard foreigners.

The National Institute of Migration indicated that it will provide full support to the relatives of the victims and will promptly monitor the evolution of the health status of those who are hospitalized.

“Of them, 29 more foreign migrants were injured by the incident and were transferred in delicate-serious condition to four local hospitals for immediate care,” confirmed the INM.

