(ANSA) – NAPLES, MARCH 04 – A vast fire broke out in Sarno, in the province of Salerno, in a company in the industrial area that trades in ferrous and non-ferrous scrap. The Fire Brigade and the Traffic Police went to the scene and the Civil Protection office of the Municipality was alerted.



The mayor, Giuseppe Canfora, and the councilor for civil protection, Roberto Robustelli, have invited “residents of the area and all citizens not to approach the site of the fire to avoid hindering operations as well as and above all possible smoke fumes; for this reason, the occupants of homes and offices who are near the fire are invited to keep the windows carefully closed”.



Furthermore, an invitation “to the managers of the Martiri Villa Malta hospital in Sarno to close the windows to avoid smoke fumes”. (HANDLE).

