[The Epoch Times, March 5, 2023](The Epoch Times reporter Linda compiles and reports) According to Reuters, researchers have discovered not far from the main entrance of the Great Pyramid of Giza in ancient Egypt (Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt). A 30-foot-long unfinished corridor—an astonishing find, especially considering we’ve been conducting infrared scans of the 4,500-year-old building since 2015. The discovery may shatter old beliefs about how ancient Egyptian pyramids were built.

As detailed in a new article published March 2 in the journal Nature, the international research project: Scanning the Pyramid finds findings that could shed light on how the 479-foot-tall pyramid was built, and why The corridor is flanked by huge limestone structures.

This corridor is only about 23 feet from the main entrance of the pyramid, which is crowded with tourists around the clock.

Most tantalizingly, we still don’t know where the newly discovered tunnel leads.

Mostafa Waziri, chairman of Egypt’s Supreme Council, said: “We will continue to scan to see what can be done to figure out what is hiding under it or at the end of the corridor?”

The researchers believe the corridor may have been built to spread the weight of the pyramid around the main entrance. The corridors were discovered using microendoscopy and cosmic radiography.

Still, many questions remain about the corridor’s purpose.

“There are two huge limestones in the end chamber, and now the question is: what is behind these stones and below the chamber,” Christian Grosse, a professor of non-destructive testing at the Technical University of Munich, told the National Public Health Service. radio station (NPR).

Back in 2017, researchers discovered a massive void nearly 100 feet long, the largest void found in the ancient structure in more than a century.

The latest discovery may force us to reassess what we know about how megastructures were built thousands of years ago. Scientists have so far failed to have a unified view on the construction method of the pyramid. It’s still fascinating, given its sheer size, and the techniques used by its ancient builders. ◇

