Fire on Bundeswehr troop training area Deutsch-Evern | > – News – Lower Saxony

News

Status: 09.05.2023 21:14


Among other things, fire brigades from Bleckede, Uelzen, Scharnebeck, Lüneburg and Ostheide were deployed.

A fire broke out on Tuesday at the Deutsch-Evern military training area (Lüneburg district). According to the fire department, about eight hectares were affected. The police initially reported one hectare. Around 250 firefighters from Bleckede, Uelzen, Scharnebeck, Lüneburg and Ostheide took part in the extinguishing operation and brought the conflagration under control in the evening. Because of the smoke development, residents in the region were asked at times to keep windows and doors closed. The cause of the fire is unclear. According to the police, the fire probably broke out in the military area. Nothing was set on fire because only marching exercises were said to have been carried out on the military training area on Tuesday.

