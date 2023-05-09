Energy, green light from the Chamber for the motion on nuclear power

green light fromchamber of the Chamber to the joint motion of the centre-right on nuclear power. The motion regards more in detail the “initiatives in energy matter in the context of achieving the objectives of climate neutrality, with particular reference to nuclear energy”. The vote took place in separate parts.

Government commitment

The document commits the government, “in confirming the goal of zero emissions to 2050, to actively participate, on site European and internationalto any appropriate initiative, both of a scientific nature and promoted by bodies of a political nature, aimed at encouraging the development of new nuclear technologies intended for the production of energy for civilian purposes“. And “to take steps to include the production of atomic energy new generation within the European energy policy. Reaffirming at the European level a unified position time to keep in the taxonomy of green investments the commissioning of nuclear power plants built with the best technologies available”.

Pichetto Fratin: we will discuss with the EU partners

“We thank the entire Parliament, majority and oppositionfor having maintained the commitment to discuss the issue of nuclear energy and for having given a precise address to the Government”. That’s what they say Gilberto Pichetto Fratin e Vannia GavaMinister and Deputy Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, regarding the motion approved by Parliament on nuclear energy, in a note.

“Research and experimentation in recent decades have done huge steps. Fourth-generation nuclear power, according to scientists, is as safe as it is clean. We will now deal with i European partner and we will evaluate, with the utmost attention, how to insert it in the energy mix of the next decades with the aim of achieving, also with the contribution of nuclear energy, the objectives of decarbonization established byEuropean Unionup to the final one of climate neutrality of 2050 “.

The yes of Action and Italia Viva

Satisfied Charles Calendawith representatives of Action and Italia Viva who voted in favor of the project. “A step forward – says the leader of Action – in an attempt to dismantle the ideological and demagogic narrative against the use of this technology. Go on like this”.

The left is of a completely different opinion. “Without much fanfare, today the House of Representatives approved motions committing the government to bring back the nuclear fission in Italy. After well due to the referendum that they had rejected nuclear power in Italy, the act of address arrived that Meloni, no later than two months ago, had asked on our question time. This important motion was arrived at with the support of Action by Calenda and Italia viva by Renzi, who voted together with the right for the return of nuclear energy in Italy”. This was stated in a note by the co-spokesman of Green Europe, Angelo Bonelliand the secretary of the Italian Left, Nicola Fratoianniboth deputies of Alleanza Verdi and Sinistra.

Ansaldo Nuclear in Romania

Still on the subject of nuclear power, the Minister of Enterprises, Adolfo Ursoduring the mission to Bucharest he met the president of Nuclearelectrica, Teodor Chirica. The minister expressed his satisfaction with the recent signing of the contract between Ansaldo Nuclear and Snc Lavalin for the extension of the operational life of Unit 1 of theCernavoda nuclear plant.