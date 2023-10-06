Digital Transformation in the Manufacturing Industry: Equipping Enterprises with Intelligent Manufacturing Technology

Create a news article using this content

Original title: Entering the enterprise to see confidence | Equipping “intelligent manufacturing” brain digital technology to help the transformation and upgrading of the manufacturing industry

Puhui Intelligent Manufacturing Technology Co., Ltd., headquartered in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, is an industrial Internet company that provides digital transformation solutions for discrete manufacturing companies. Its self-developed full-stack SaaS (Software as a Service) product can link the factory’s production and operation resources, allowing corporate managers to fully understand sales orders, procurement execution, production and manufacturing, product quality, etc.

Since its establishment in 2018, Puhui Intelligent Manufacturing Technology Co., Ltd. has provided digital transformation services to more than 1,000 small and medium-sized manufacturing enterprises through platform services and batch transformation models.

Zhejiang Peisheng Precision Machinery Co., Ltd., located in Jiaxing City, is an enterprise specializing in precision manufacturing of metal products. Its products are exported to the United States, Germany, France, Italy and other countries, with an annual output value of more than 100 million yuan. In 2022, the company reached a cooperation with Puhui Intelligent Manufacturing Technology Co., Ltd. to conduct a comprehensive digital transformation of the company’s production and operation processes, greatly improving the company’s operation and management efficiency.

In Zhejiang, with the implementation of the “No. 1 Development Project” for digital economic innovation and quality improvement, the transformation and upgrading of the manufacturing industry through digital technology has become an important chapter in promoting new industrialization. This year is the second year that Zhejiang has comprehensively promoted the digital transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises. The province is accelerating the “three full coverages” of industrial digitalization, and digital service providers have provided enterprises with “N+X” digital transformation models.

Reporter: Li Zexin

Produced by Xinhua News Agency Audio and Video Department

