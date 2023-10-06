Qin Lan Stuns Fans with Age-Defying Appearance and Figure in ‘Flowers and Girls 5’ Filming

“Qin Lan Stuns Netizens with Youthful Appearance and Stunning Figure in ‘Flowers and Girls 5’ Filming in Iceland”

Reykjavik News, 06/10/2023 – Chinese actress Qin Lan has been making headlines recently for her impeccable looks and enviable figure during the filming of the popular variety show “Flowers and Girls 5” in Iceland. Despite being 44 years old, Qin Lan proved that age is just a number as she effortlessly kept up with the younger female stars in terms of beauty and physique.

A video circulating on Weibo showed Qin Lan enjoying herself indoors with the cast and crew. The actress, donning a white undershirt dress, appeared to be in high spirits, and some even speculated that she was slightly intoxicated. Wielding a small hammer, Qin Lan danced and jumped around with a carefree attitude. Surprisingly, instead of receiving criticism, netizens praised her adorable behavior and couldn’t help but laugh along. Qin Lan, who was seen jokingly attributing her charms to her ability to captivate Wei Daxun, sparked rumors of a sibling-like relationship between the two.

In addition to the playful video, photos of Qin Lan alongside fellow actress Dilraba gained attention on the internet. The pictures, taken during a leisurely walk on the beach, showcased Qin Lan’s radiant appearance. Wearing a light yellow top and jeans, Qin Lan donned a straw hat and sunglasses. Despite the accessories, her prominent cheekbones and jawline, fair skin, and well-defined neck and shoulder lines were evident. Furthermore, her slim waist and ideal body proportions left netizens in awe. Dilraba, on the other hand, opted for a more casual look with her wide top, short jeans, and slightly disheveled hair.

Numerous netizens expressed their admiration for Qin Lan, praising her for confidently revealing her unaltered appearance without any retouching. Many even claimed that the 44-year-old actress’s overall condition was on par, if not superior, to 31-year-old Dilraba’s.

While Qin Lan shines in her own right, Dilraba has also been enjoying a boost in her career. After attending the Dior show a few days ago, Dilraba’s endorsement status swiftly elevated from “Chinese Brand Ambassador” to “Global Cosmetics and Fragrance Spokesperson.” This advancement clearly demonstrates her growing influence in the fashion industry.

Qin Lan’s youthful looks and remarkable figure have certainly made an impression on fans and media alike. Her ability to defy age expectations and maintain such grace and beauty continues to inspire and astound her audience.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

