China’s track and field team showcased remarkable performance at the Hangzhou Asian Games, with a final result of 19 gold medals, 11 silvers, and 9 bronzes in 48 events. This outstanding performance secured their 10th consecutive victory since the 1986 Seoul Asian Games, solidifying their position as the “overlord” of the Asian Games.

The Chinese team made history in several events, achieving historic breakthroughs. In the men’s marathon, He Jie secured the gold medal with a time of 2 hours, 13 minutes, and 02 seconds. This marked the first time that the Chinese team won the men’s marathon gold medal in the history of the Asian Games. He Jie’s victory is a testament to the years of dedication and hard work put in by Chinese male marathon runners, finally reaching the top podium in international competitions.

Another historic moment came with Ge Manqi and Xie Zhenye winning the women’s and men’s 100-meter gold medals, respectively. This was the first time that Chinese athletes won both the men’s and women’s 100m gold medals at the Asian Games. The Chinese team continued to excel in the 4X100m relay races, winning gold medals in both the men’s and women’s categories. This dominance in sprinting showcased the speed and talent of Chinese athletes.

Chinese athletes also maintained their traditional advantages in women’s walking and throwing events. In the women’s 20-kilometer race walking competition, Yang Jiayu and Ma Zhenxia secured the first and second place, respectively, continuing China‘s unbeaten streak of gold medals in this event since its establishment in 2002. Gong Lijiao, the Tokyo Olympic champion, secured the gold medal in the women’s shot put, contributing to the Chinese women’s shot put team’s 12th consecutive Asian Games gold medal. Wang Zheng and Feng Bin also won gold medals in the women’s hammer throw and discus events, respectively.

While China‘s track and field team achieved remarkable results, the article reminds readers to keep calm and to objectively analyze the competition. It highlights that Japan did not send its strongest lineup to the Asian Games, which could have potentially changed the distribution of gold medals. Furthermore, the rise of Indian track and field is notable, with India winning 6 golds and challenging Chinese athletes in various events. The article emphasizes the importance of using the remaining time to prepare for the upcoming Paris Olympics and aims to achieve even greater results on the world stage.

In summary, China‘s track and field team’s performance at the Hangzhou Asian Games was exceptional, securing 19 gold medals and continuing their dominance in the Asian Games. While celebrating their achievements, the article encourages a calm and objective perspective, considering the competition from other countries and the need for continued improvement for future international competitions.

