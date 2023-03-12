In the San Sebastián neighborhood, Julia y Rosa neighborhood, Ciudad Delgado, a team from the El Salvador Fire Department extinguished a fire on land with abundant dry brush and bamboo vines.

The teams carried out various maneuvers to cool the area, in order to avoid affecting the environment.

Firefighters stressed to the population not to burn bushes, brush or dry brush, as the fire can spread to surrounding homes.

In addition, it recommended that in the event of any emergency of this type they be able to contact the immediate line at 913 to provide a prompt response.