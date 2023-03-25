Home News Firefighters put out fire on land in Quezaltepeque – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
In Quezaltepeque, La Libertad, the Fire Department carries out work to liquidate a fire on land with dry brush, registered at kilometer 26 ½ of the Pan-American highway, at the height of the Primavera canton.

The team prevented the fire from spreading through the area and will cause further damage to the environment.

The authorities remain alert to attend to this type of emergency that puts the life of the population at risk, therefore, they call on Salvadorans not to burn garbage, brush or other elements that can lead to an accident.

In the event of any emergency of this type, the institution recommends calling the direct line at 913 to receive a prompt response.

