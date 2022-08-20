A vast fire probably of clear arson, like the one that broke out last Tuesday in Pantelleria, developed during the night in Lipari, the largest of the Aeolian islands, in the hamlet of Santa Margherita. The flames dangerously licked the homes of residents and tourists, although fortunately no injuries were recorded. Only the immediate action of firefighters, forestry, municipal civil protection and volunteers prevented the houses from being engulfed in flames. About six to seven hectares of Mediterranean scrub and crops were destroyed. A depot was also burned from which the firefighters managed to take away three red-hot gas cylinders before they exploded. The carabinieri have started investigations to ascertain responsibility.

