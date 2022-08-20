Home News Fires, after Pantelleria also burns Lipari: touch the houses
News

Fires, after Pantelleria also burns Lipari: touch the houses

by admin
Fires, after Pantelleria also burns Lipari: touch the houses

A vast fire probably of clear arson, like the one that broke out last Tuesday in Pantelleria, developed during the night in Lipari, the largest of the Aeolian islands, in the hamlet of Santa Margherita. The flames dangerously licked the homes of residents and tourists, although fortunately no injuries were recorded. Only the immediate action of firefighters, forestry, municipal civil protection and volunteers prevented the houses from being engulfed in flames. About six to seven hectares of Mediterranean scrub and crops were destroyed. A depot was also burned from which the firefighters managed to take away three red-hot gas cylinders before they exploded. The carabinieri have started investigations to ascertain responsibility.

00:19

See also  President of the Republic elections, direct voting

You may also like

Quincinetto puts the Deco brand on the purple...

“They beat us outside a nightclub in Valencia,...

Offsetting of tax credits and debts, growth of...

Create a cultural card, the Southern Country Book...

Rivarolo Canavese, car-motorcycle collision in front of the...

Basilicata, The Queen renounces the candidacy after the...

Cordignano, a crowd for the last farewell to...

School, in September no masks and prof no...

Covid, in Fvg 766 new infections and 6...

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy