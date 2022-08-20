A penalty removed from the Var, a post, several occasions and a red card, but at the Friuli stadium Udinese and Salernitana impact 0-0. This is the first point in the standings for the teams of Sottil and Nicola, after the defeats remedied in the first round against Milan and Rome.

Not even the time to start that there is work immediately for the Var after an alleged hand touch in the area by Bronn on a cross from Pereyra: Aureliano assigns the penalty to the Friulians, but immediately revoked after reviewing the images.

After the bugbear, the Campania players respond with Bonazzoli, whose overhead kick on Botheim’s assist is neutralized by Silvestri, who is also careful later on a header by Fazio. After half an hour the bianconeri return to be seen very dangerously with Deulofeu, who tries to take advantage of a suicidal back pass by Radovanovic by hitting a post after a deviation by Fazio. Before the break there is room for a direct red waved to Nehuen Perez, who leaves Udinese outnumbered after a foul from behind against Mazzocchi.

Salernitana tries to take advantage of it and in the 67th minute touches the advantage with a broadside from Candreva from distance, deflected in a dive by a super Silvestri, also protagonist later on an aerial twist by Bonazzoli. In the end little else happens, the triple whistle resists the 0-0.