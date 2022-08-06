TRIESTE – A new fire, apparently large, broke out in the late morning today, in the Duino area, on the Carso, in the area where other and much larger and more dangerous fires had broken out in recent days. Meanwhile, as a precaution, from around 12.30 the railway traffic is interrupted in the Monfalcone-Trieste section and the motorway connection in both directions, always in the Monfalcone area.

The firefighters who are working in an attempt to put out the flames have already rushed to the place, not far from the A4 motorway. Today is a black dot day and there is a crowd of tourists at the Lisert motorway barrier.

In Turin, fire damages Erbaluce Docg rows

The damage caused yesterday afternoon by a fire that burned a dozen rows of Erbaluce Docg in Piverone, in the Canavese area, in a land owned by the parish, is to be quantified. The flames also touched some houses, but the intervention of the Ivrea firefighters and the Aib volunteers limited their extension.

The fire developed in via Castellazzo and could have been caused by a cigarette butt: in a few moments the flames spread over the land, damaging the rows tended by the “Cantina della Serra”. According to some estimates, at least thirty quintals of grapes will be thrown away.