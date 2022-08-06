Home News Fires, flames in the Karst: blockade of the railway and roads
News

Fires, flames in the Karst: blockade of the railway and roads

by admin
Fires, flames in the Karst: blockade of the railway and roads

TRIESTE – A new fire, apparently large, broke out in the late morning today, in the Duino area, on the Carso, in the area where other and much larger and more dangerous fires had broken out in recent days. Meanwhile, as a precaution, from around 12.30 the railway traffic is interrupted in the Monfalcone-Trieste section and the motorway connection in both directions, always in the Monfalcone area.

The firefighters who are working in an attempt to put out the flames have already rushed to the place, not far from the A4 motorway. Today is a black dot day and there is a crowd of tourists at the Lisert motorway barrier.

In Turin, fire damages Erbaluce Docg rows

The damage caused yesterday afternoon by a fire that burned a dozen rows of Erbaluce Docg in Piverone, in the Canavese area, in a land owned by the parish, is to be quantified. The flames also touched some houses, but the intervention of the Ivrea firefighters and the Aib volunteers limited their extension.

The fire developed in via Castellazzo and could have been caused by a cigarette butt: in a few moments the flames spread over the land, damaging the rows tended by the “Cantina della Serra”. According to some estimates, at least thirty quintals of grapes will be thrown away.

See also  Meet in ice and snow, come together丨The list of the first batch of national-level ski resorts announced

You may also like

Volpiano, they burn electronic waste

Conegliano, the vandals in the hills cut 155...

Vandalism and damage to the “Bronx”: the State...

Cortina, the reopening of the Alemagna state road...

Bolivia’s ruling party “Movement for Socialism” issued a...

Energy, 8.4 billion for bills and petrol discounts:...

Victory can only be achieved through unity, and...

Happiness is a combination of pleasure, satisfaction and...

Bolivia’s ruling “Movement for Socialism” party issued a...

Return to the roots denied to the Marsala...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy