AGLIÉ

The colony of former Banchette Ivrea players in force next season at Vischese is still growing. After the confirmations of Pellicano in defense and Maccioni in attack, in fact, this year Corso also arrived in midfield, Genzano again in attack and Simone Gallo Marchiando, a twenty-seven-year-old player (by profession) from Agliè, able to cover the whole range. left,: it’s a bit like Theo Hernandez from Canavese.

«I accepted Vischese’s offer – explains Gallo Marchiando – because I wanted to try a new experience after Banchette. I knew the new sporting director of Vischese, Lorenzo Blanchietti, already from the time we were teammates at Banchette Ivrea, three years ago and this aspect facilitated me on the final choice. Group B of the First category is very technical and there are teams that play football well, fate also wanted me to return to Banchette as an opponent, ”says Gallo Marchiando. Left side, Gallo Marchiando has played for many years in Promotion especially at Banchette and one season at Lascaris, but also in Excellence, at Ivrea and in Serie D with Santhià and is ready to bring experience in the service of the club of president Armando Ghiglione , as he explains: “We want to have a top championship – says Gallo Marchiando – in the past I gained experience in higher categories and I’m ready to give everything for this new reality, starting from the first day of preparation, Monday 22 August in Montalenghe . I have also already heard Mr. Cavaliere, currently only on the phone, on the occasion of the work he assigned to us in this pre-preparation phase and he is a very prepared technician, who will be able to make us make the most of, given his experience and his charisma. “.

Gallo Marchiando is therefore ready to embark on the new adventure at Stefano Acotto in Vische and does not feel any pressure in wearing the jersey number 3, which in the past belonged to a great striker, like Riccardo Mendo: “We are two players who play in different roles – he says – I want to honor this shirt in every match ». –

L. P.