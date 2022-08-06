Original title: Chen Zhanpeng sent flowers to his wife Shan Wenrou in a funny way

TVB regards Emperor Chen Zhanpeng and his wife Shan Wenrou as very loving, and their family of three are currently in the mainland. Chen Zhanpeng is very busy with work, but even if she is very busy, she always prepares flowers for his wife and even sends them out in a fun way. Shan Wenrou is very grateful that her husband can leave work early and have dinner with his family.

TVB actor Chen Zhanpeng went out for the first time this year, and he will follow the crew to film scenes in many cities in the mainland. He took his wife Shan Wen’s gentle daughter, Xiao Zhu. Before the shooting, the family of three often went out to play and took all kinds of warm photos, which looked more like tourists.

Recently, Chen Zhanpeng has started shooting a new play, but he did not forget to send flowers to his wife on Qixi Festival. The couple also made a funny video. In the video, Shan Wenrou pretended to be bored and went shopping, while Chen Zhanpeng held flowers to his wife, and then suddenly gave her flowers, which made her very happy. Then on the night of Qixi Festival, none of their family went out to eat. It turned out that Chen Zhanpeng was going to film that day, but he got off work early to have dinner with his family. Although the family of three did not go out for a big meal, Shan Wenrou felt that this was the best gift for a family with flowers. People found that Chen Zhanpeng and her daughter have very similar profiles, and it seems that her daughter is more like her father.

Chen Zhanpeng usually goes out to film, while Shan Wenrou accompanies her daughter in the hotel. She has nothing to do. She has to supervise her daughter to complete her homework and study, and her daughter seems to be willing to calm down and study. Next, their family of three will take pictures in many cities with the crew, so that they can also enjoy the scenery of many cities.

