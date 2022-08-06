The 17th Shaanxi Provincial Games will open in Yulin today (August 6). The much-anticipated opening ceremony has also entered the final sprint stage. What are the highlights of the opening ceremony?

All participating units and actors have entered the final stage of platooning through the closed training some time ago.

It is understood that the total duration of the opening ceremony is 140 minutes, with nearly 4,000 participants. The cultural and sports performances at the opening ceremony consist of the preface “Flying Dreams”, the first chapter “Crossing the Mountains and Rivers”, the middle chapter “Tide Burning Tonight”, and the second chapter “The Age of Struggle”. After more than 3 months of intense rehearsal, the director team and all the actors have overcome many difficulties such as epidemic prevention and control, weather changes, etc., and finally completed the rehearsal of all programs, waiting for the wonderful appearance on the evening of August 6th.

Jiang Gang, the chief director of the opening ceremony of the 17th Provincial Games, said that this opening ceremony, the director team will make every effort to create the best in the country for the Provincial Games. Yulin has such a good cultural heritage. After decades of inheritance and innovation, it should be With her new brilliance.

In addition, this opening ceremony warm-up program was organized by the provincial performance group performance company to assemble the province’s top creative and performance teams, focusing on the overall requirements of internationalization, modernization, and specialization, coordinating the province’s cultural performance resources, adhering to the principle of warming people with heart, Emotional people’s original intention and humanistic feelings, the 30-minute warm-up show perfectly combines Yulin’s traditional culture with modern culture and civilization, allowing more audiences to understand Yulin and Shaanxi.

Han Xiaoyong, the director of the warm-up program for the opening ceremony of the 17th National Games, said that this warm-up program has more integration into Yulin’s humanities, culture, politics, economy and other content, and the theme of the National Games is brought to Yulin by the 17th National Games. Whatever came was manifested.

It is understood that this opening ceremony was designed and created by Beijing Fengshang Culture. As one of the main creative teams, the production team participated in the creation of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The program performance strives to express the urban spirit and cultural connotation of Yulin through modern technical means such as sound, light and electricity.

The Provincial Games is a comprehensive sports meeting with the highest level of competition, the largest scale and the strongest radiation driving effect in Shaanxi. It has been held every four years since 1952, and has been successfully held for 16 consecutive times. The Provincial Games has never been held outside of Guanzhong before. In February 2018, since Yulin City obtained the right to host the 17th Provincial Games, it has mobilized the whole city to prepare for the various work of the Provincial Games, and realized the solemn promise of giving Yulin an opportunity and a miracle of the Provincial Games.

The people of Yulin will warmly welcome guests and friends from all over the world, gather together for the Provincial Games, and welcome the party’s 20th National Congress with a vigorous spirit.