This is a new voice and new support for the players who denounce the management of the France team and the development of women’s football in France. Sonia Bompastor, the coach of Olympique Lyonnais (OL) praised, Sunday February 26, the position ” legit “ et “brave” of his defender Wendie Renard.

Friday, in a message on social networks, the captain of the Blue had announced to withdraw from the national team, arguing that she could no longer endorse “the current system, far from the requirements required by the highest level”. A thunderclap, five months before the World Cup organized in Australia and New Zealand.

Especially since in the process, two other key players in the French squad made a similar decision: Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto, the attackers of Paris Saint-Germain. The next day, Perle Morroni, then Griedge Mbock, in turn pointed to the gap “between the current organization, the expectations we have and the means we are given”.

“It’s the coach who drives, so his name will come back”

Sunday, the captain of the Habs explained somewhat about his withdrawal from the Blue, especially on TF1.

It’s complicated to really say things, because these are locker room things, you need more requirements, the cursor must go up, you need more work, it’s a staff, it’s a whole, necessarily c It’s the coach who drives, so her name will come back, but it’s a whole.

Also questioned by RMC, Wendie Renard has still not specifically targeted coach Corinne Deacon. But she gives reasons “purely sporting”of “quality to be able to evolve”.

“We missed a turn after the 2019 World Cup, there is a momentum that is broken”explains Renard, without saying more about the methods she disputes.

“Wendie is legitimate because she is a professional, competitive, attached to the blue jersey”, argued Sonia Bompastor after OL’s victory over Bordeaux (3-0) in the French league, of which her club is currently the leader. ” It’s a very difficult decision for her. She was very brave. It’s been a little hard to bear for a while”she added.

“A lot of things should have been solved before”

The coach of the Rhone club, herself an international between 2000 and 2013, believes that her player, who has 142 selections for the France team, acts ” for the collective good”:

“We have to make sure to listen to the players. Since the Mondial-2019 [marqué par une défaite en quarts de finale], we did not know how to ride the right wave. A lot of things should have been resolved before that rant from Wendie. Others have already spoken. »

Coach Corinne Deacon, never named, seems to be in the sights of the “rebellious” and their supporters. She who had already been the subject of open criticism from other players in the past, such as Amandine Henry or Sarah Bouhaddi.

Finally, Sonia Bompastor mentioned “points of dissatisfaction on the championship”. “Last year, OL’s victory in the Champions League was the tree that hid the forest. For a while now, I have been warning about the competition that is being organized in Spain, Italy or England. At some point, we will no longer be able to follow. We need a collective reaction, clubs, federation and together ”she insisted.

Patrice Lair’s spade

For his part, Bordeaux coach Patrice Lair, who led Lyon and Paris SG, shared Bompastor’s observation. “We are no longer advancing. OL have done their job by winning a lot of trophies but we have to be more ambitious in terms of selection. I understand their reaction because they want to win.he explained, without sparing the management of Deacon.

“There are egos, big personalities, but in this coaching job it’s complicated if you’re not able to manage that”stings the technician, already evoking the hypothesis of a future in selection.

“I’ve been talking about it for ten years. It never happened. I am coming to the end of my contract with Bordeaux, where I want to continue because we are progressing. But, if you are offered the job, it’s hard to refuse. But there are people who are there to make decisions.he said, two days before an executive committee of the Federation which must consider the question. “But I only want one thing: that the French team wins”.

The players can also count on the organizations responsible for representing them. The International Federation of Professional Football Associations (FIFPRO) has ruled that they “should not have to sacrifice their international careers to demand change and reform”relaying a press release from the UNFP, a union of professional footballers playing in France.

Other big names in international football, such as the Americans Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, have also taken up the cause of their counterparts.