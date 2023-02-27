© Reuters. AllianzGI: what the war has taught us about green transition and sustainability



Matt Christensen, Global Head of Sustainable and Impact Investing, predicts ESG strategies will become more refined to more closely align energy security with climate ambitions

The global reach of conflict in Ukraine it was broad and revealing with far-reaching global implications on “Just in Time” economics, sustainability policies and concepts that appeared to be time-tested. Among the “lessons” you learned, the need to accelerate access to clean and affordable alternative energy sources stands out. Matt ChristensenGlobal Head of Sustainable and Impact Investing, di Allianz (ETR:) Global Investorsstresses that a fundamental rethink of how strategic metals and minerals are sourced is needed to sustain clean energy ambitions.

THE IMPORTANCE OF METALS OF RUSSIA AND UKRAINE

Russia is a major producer of base metals and the Economist Intelligence has estimated that countries accounting for more than 77% of world GDP have imported significant quantities of at least one metallo basically from Russia or Ukraine. Clean energy depends on nickel, of which Russia is the world‘s largest producer, but China is also important for minerals such as lithium and rare earths. The only way to sustainably meet the demand for raw materials from clean energy in the future, according to the expert of AllianzGIis the efficient recycling of electronic products,”e-waste”…

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge